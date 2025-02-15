DBC felicitates students

JOLLANG, 14 Feb: Don Bosco College (DBC) here felicitated its students for various achievements on 14 February.

Lipin Ete (sociology 4th semester) was felicitated for winning a gold medal in the 8th International Karate Championship-2024 held in West Bengal and also the bronze medal in the 3rd Commonwealth Karate Club Championships-2024 held in South Africa.

Chamu Kamchung (political science 2nd semester)was felicitated for participating in the All India Inter-University Athletics Tournament-2024 held in Odisha, while Mechi Taniang (history 6th semester)and Biplob Roy (political science 6th semester) were felicitated for participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue-2025 held in New Delhi.

Earlier, on 12 February, the college felicitated Sangey Choton Khrimey (English 6th semester) for participating in the Republic Day Parade-2025. She was part of the NSS contingent that marched at Kartavya Path, New Delhi on 26 January.