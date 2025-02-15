Awareness prog on PCPNDT Act organised

LIKABALI, 14 Feb: The Lower Siang Women & Child Development Department organised an awareness programme here on Friday on the Pre-Conception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 2014, to familiarise the frontline workers, especially anganwadi workers, nurses, ASHAs and other stakeholders, with the Act.

The event also marked the beginning of a six-week-long celebration, commemorating the completion of 10 years of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap underscored the importance of women empowerment and said that the campaign would not succeed without active participation of women.

He motivated the womenfolk to gain a deep understanding of the content and purpose of the Act for its effective implementation, and to disseminate the same among their sorority.

Gynaecologist Dr Binpi Karlo spoke at length on the various provisions of the Act.

Child Development Project Officer Jikom Doye spoke about how dropout rates among girl childrencan be minimied in the tribal society.

SP Gothombu Dajangju also attended the programme.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Lower Siang district administration and the Health & Family Welfare Department at the district hospital here. (DIPRO)