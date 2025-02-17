Gensi Music Festival 2.0 begins

GENSI, 16 Feb: The Gensi Music Festival 2.0 began here in Lower Siang district on Sunday, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Galo tribe while promoting tourism in the region.

The event aims at showcasing the area’s cultural vibrancy and potential as a tourist destination.

Attending the inauguration programme, MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi extended her best wishes to the artists who have travelled from across the region to participate in the event.

“Your passion and dedication are truly inspiring, and I wish you continued success in your artistic journey,” she said.

MLA Topin Ete also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of such events in preserving cultural heritage and promoting tourism.

The three-day festival will feature various cultural performances, musical events, and local exhibition, promising an unforgettable experience for visitors while highlighting Gensi as a promising tourist destination.

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor also attended the inauguration programme. (DIPRO)