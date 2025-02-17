IMA-AP mourns Dr Geyum Padu

ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: The Indian Medical Association, Arunachal Pradesh chapter (IMA-AP) has expressed shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of Nirjuli SMO Dr Geyum Padu. In a statement, the IMA-AP informed that Dr Padu died on early Sunday morning.

Hailing from Darka village in West Siang district, he had graduated from Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

He had joined the state service in 2013 and served as a medical officer in various places, like Mechukha, Aalo, Kamba, and Nirjuli.

“At this hour of crisis, we express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stand in solidarity with the family. Dr Padu was a sincere and hardworking medical officer,” the IMA-AP stated.

Dr Padu is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.