Guv commends SHGs for transforming socioeconomic scenario

TEZU, 17 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik commended SHGs for their proactive role in transforming the socioeconomic scenario of rural and urban Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said this during an interaction with members of women SHGs of Lohit district here on Monday.

Parnaik, who is on a two-day district tour, said that “the women of the state are now in the forefront in education, games and sports, entrepreneurship, and in taking initiative in every field.” He urged them to form more self-help groups (SHG), emphasising the power of teamwork in achieving greater impact, increased opportunities, and sustainable growth.

He encouraged women to play an active role in “maintaining a pristine environment by volunteering as hygiene and sanitation inspectors in your villages.”He also urged them to ensure that every child in their community completes their schooling.

To further support financial empowerment and self-sustainable entrepreneurship among rural women, the governor announced to provide 15 sewing machines for SHGs. He encouraged skilled individuals to train at least three other women in tailoring to enable more women to achieve economic independence.

Recognising the potential of women-led businesses, Parnaik urged SHGs to “explore entrepreneurial ventures such as salons and beauty parlours, which can create employment opportunities for many.” He assured his support in facilitating training programmes in nearby towns for the convenience of interested women.

The governor also commended the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) for its proactive role in empowering women and promoting self-reliance.

ArSRLM Tezu Block Mission Manager Takar Hakombriefed the governor on the ArSRLM’s activities in the district. He informed that there are 206 SHGs in the district.

Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo was also present during the interaction. (Raj Bhavan)