Miao police arrest drug peddlers

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 17 Feb: The police here in Changlang district arrested two hardcore drug peddlers active in Miao subdivision on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Anti-Drugs Squad (ADS) of the Miao police received credible information that two persons from Dharmapur-I village would come from the jungle route of New Yumchum village to deliver drugs to peddlers in Namphai-II area.

Acting on the information, an ADS team left for the jungles of New Yumchum village to set up an ambush. At around 1:45 pm, while in ambush, the ADS team observed two persons – Sanjit Kumar Chakma and Puchukala Chakma – coming from the direction of Dharmapur village.

On identifying the duo, the ADS team directed them to halt. But the duo, armed with sharp local machetes,did not cooperate and resisted the arrest and fought back. A scuffle broke out between them and the police team.

Constable Ladnong Singpho sustained injuries as Puchukala Chakma attacked the ADS team with his machete during the scuffle. However, the duo wassubdued.

The ADS team recovered one soap case with approximately 37.05 grams of suspected heroin and one plastic tobacco container containing 6.80 grams of suspected heroin. In total the substance weighed around 43.85 grams. The team seized the banned substance and both the peddlers were arrested.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung in a joint communiqué commended the Miao police, led by OC Inspector Vicky Lowang, under the supervision of the SP, “for continuously doing everything within the parameters of its reach to ensure that the menace of drug peddling is put to a permanent halt.”