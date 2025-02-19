RRU organises self-defence trg for women

PASIGHAT, 18 Feb: The Rashtriya Raksha University’s (RRU) Arunachal Pradesh campus here in East Siang district organised a weeklong self-defence training programme for women from 10-17 February.

The training programme was the institute’s first initiative to empower women with essential self-protection skills, boost their confidence, and promote awareness about personal safety. The programme was sponsored by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, and witnessed active participation of women from various backgrounds.

The training combined both theoretical and practical sessions, ensuring a comprehensive approach to self-defence. Theoretical sessions covered laws related to women’s rights and legal protection, during which the participants gained insights into self-defence strategies, psychological preparedness, and real-world threat assessment.

The practical sessions were conducted by trained professionals, focusing on physical defence techniques, defensive stance, striking, blocking, and escape manoeuvres. The professionals trained the participants in escaping wrist grabs, chokes, bear hugs, and ground attacks, along with improvised weapon use and real-life scenario drills.

Addressing the valedictory session, Pasighat SDPO Akanksha Mital commended the initiative, emphasising the importance of self-defence in ensuring women’s safety and empowerment. She encouraged the participants to continue practising their skills and spread awareness about self-defence in their communities.