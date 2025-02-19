DC urges officials to facilitate better service delivery

DIYUN, 18 Feb: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Shah urged the government officials of various departments in Diyun circle to stay up-to-date with all relevant data to facilitate better service delivery to beneficiaries.

While reviewing the development schemes under different departments during his two-day visit to Diyun circle on 17and 18 February, the DC emphasised the importance of meticulous record-keeping. He also directed all heads of offices (HoO) to complete their assigned tasks within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards.

During his visit, the DC, along with Bordumsa ADC Suraj Gurung, the Diyun EAC and the PS OC, also held a meeting with representatives of Oil India Limited (OIL) to discuss the management and developmental activities undertaken by the OIL Manabhum camp under its CSR initiative. After the meeting, the team inspected the EPS in Kumchai.

Further, the DC inspected schools and various developmental projects being implemented by the Rural Development Department, RWD, PWD, etc. He directed the HoOs concerned to ensure proper execution of the projects in adherence to the prescribed guidelines and rules.

While visiting the Diyun CHC, the DC and the Bordumsa ADC interacted with the beneficiaries of the CMAAY scheme.

The DC and the ADC also inspected the Residential Board Support Programme (RBSP), a district-wide initiative aimed at helping CBSE Class 10 students to excel in their board exams. They commended the dedication of the Indian Foundation for Education Transformation (IFET) members and encouraged the students to be sincere in their studies.

The RBSP is being implemented in collaboration with the IFET to provide essential academic support to students. (DIPRO)