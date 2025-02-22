DNGC observes World Anthropology Day

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: The anthropology department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) observed the World Anthropology Day here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, DNGC Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng spoke about the history and importance of the day. He explained that the event aims to promote the lessons of anthropology worldwide, and emphasised how anthropology encourages open-mindedness and acceptance,quoting Ruth Benedict: “The purpose of anthropology is to make the world safe for human differences.”.

Dr Tayeng also highlighted how anthropology builds curiosity and critical thinking, referring to Margaret Mead’s words: “What people say, what people do, and what people say they do are entirely different things.”

DNGC Mathematics HoD Dr KK Rai also spoke.

Final-year anthropology students shared their experiences and findings from a 14-day fieldwork project in Bolung village in Lower Dibang Valleydistrict, under the guidance of Dr Antoni Perme.

A total of 140 students and faculty members attended the programme.