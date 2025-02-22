Students set up ‘psychological centre’ during RGU Unifest

RONO HILLS, 21 Feb: Two fourth semester masters degree students of the psychology department of RGU set up a ‘psychological centre’ stall during RGU’s recently concluded ‘Unifest’.

The two students – Rozi Taba and Haju Mado – areinterning with Mental Health Mission India, which focusses on psychological assessment and diagnosis.

“The objective of the initiative was to provide psychological insights into self-awareness, helping students enhance their potential and identify negative emotions to process them in a healthy way,” Taba informed.

The duo said that the psychological aspects of a student’s life are often completely ignored, even by parents, and highlighted that many students experience high anxiety and low self-esteem as they face uncertainty during their academic phase.

The duo provided psychological assessment and diagnosis, helping students gain self-awareness, manage negative emotions, and unlock their potential.

“In the rush of academic life, mental health is often sidelined – even by parents,” the organisers said. “Many students struggle with anxiety and low self-esteem due to the uncertainty of their future, and we wanted to provide them with a space to address these challenges.”

Among others, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao visited the stall and lauded the duo’s initiative.