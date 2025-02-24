Tulku rinpoche visits Assam villages

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 23 Feb: The 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche, popularly known as Guru Rinpoche of Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery of Bomdila, visited at least eight villages in Dhekiajuli subdivision in Sonitpur district of Assam during a two-day spiritual tour, renewing the centuries old spiritual bond between Assam and Arunachal.

According to tradition, way back in the 15th century AD, the 4th Guru Tanpei Dronmy developed close ties with the people of Assam, and for his incessant dharma service to the people of Assam, he was bestowed the title of ‘Ram Gohain’ in Assamese,which is literally interpreted as ‘religiously revered person’. All his later reincarnations have maintained the sanctity of the relationship.

Guru Tulku Rinpoche, accompanied by 26 persons from Shergaon, Doimara and Rupa, were given a grand reception by the villagers of Gogra Panbari, Jhargaon, Naharbari, Dhergaon, Komar, Chopai, Panbari and Atul Bergaon near Dekiajuli, where he urged people of Assam to “maintain this harmonious relationship for posterity also.”

The rinpoche also offered prayers and ceremonial rites for the wellbeing, peace and prosperity of the people of Assam during his visit, which concluded on Saturday.

His entourage from the Shertukpen community said, “We have been blessed to be the part of this event, which is believed to have been continued since 15th century.”

Guru Rinpoche occupies an important place among the Shertukpen community of West Kameng district.