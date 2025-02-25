ACCI, APASFWA hold coordination meeting on employment

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) and the Arunachal Pradesh Aluminium, Steel & Fabrication Welfare Association (APASFWA) recently held a coordination meeting and legal awareness programme at Mani Hapa in Doimukh.

The event focused on leveraging opportunities for employment under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative to empower the youths of Arunachal Pradesh.

APASFWA president Tadar Dariak highlighted the critical challenges faced by fabrication units, especially due to the frequent power cuts that have affected their businesses.

Nirjuli Market Welfare Committee general secretary Tana Tubin acknowledged the significant contribution of fabrication units to infrastructure development and assured support in addressing market-related issues.

ACCI president Tarh Nachung emphasised the urgent need for skill development and government support to the local youths to encourage them to take up fabrication units for self-employment. He urged the state government to provide subsidised power to these units.

The event underscored the collaborative efforts of both organisations to foster economic growth and self-reliance among the youths of Arunachal.

The meeting saw the participation of 75 fabrication unit owners of the Itanagar Capital Region.