Two arrested for theft

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The Chimpu police have apprehended two individuals involved in a theft that took place in Gohpur Tinali, Chimpu, on 18 February.

The complainant – a woman – reported to the police that her handbag, containing cash, a gold chain, ATM cards, and a mobile phone, was stolen from her parked scooter.

Acting promptly on the complaint, the police launched an investigation and analysed CCTV footage, which provided crucial leads, identifying the primary suspect, Gollo Tara.

Following swift action, the police arrested Gollo Tara and his accomplice Nabam Sakap.

The police also recovered the stolen motorcycle used in the crime, the handbag, and the stolen mobile phone.

Both accused confessed to their involvement, and have been remanded to judicial custody at the district jail.

The operation was led by Chimpu Police Station OC Inspector N Nishant, ASI Manish Kumar, Head Constable Jerry Romin, and Constables TD Ete and Tasso Tasser, under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh commended the swift and efficient action that led to solving the case within 72 hours, and urged the citizens to remain vigilant, adopt necessary precautions, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the police.