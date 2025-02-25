Tawang launches targeted mental health interventions

TAWANG, 24 Feb: In a step towards strengthening mental health services, the District Counselling Centre here, under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), on Monday launched a comprehensive initiative titled ‘Targeted interventions for anxiety disorders, stress, depression, PTSD, and general mental health’.

The initiative aims to enhance accessibility to psychological care, promote awareness, and provide effective mental health interventions across Tawang district.

The launch event, held at the DC office conference hall, was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, in the presence of DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, District Programme Officer (NMHP) Dr Sangey Thinley, and others.

The event was organised by the District Health Society, demonstrating the district’s strong commitment to mental health advancement.

The key objectives of the initiative are expandingmental health interventions for individuals suffering from anxiety, depression, PTSD, and stress-related disorders; strengthening community outreach and awareness to reduce stigma around mental health issues; enhancing healthcare infrastructure to ensure access to professional counselling and medical support; and collaborating with local healthcare professionals and organisations to ensure effective programme implementation.

Speaking at the event, Darang emphasised the importance of addressing mental health challenges and ensuring that support is readily available to those in need. He highlighted that mental wellbeing is essential for overall community development, and encouraged people to seek help without hesitation.

Dr Neema reiterated the district’s commitment to improving mental healthcare services and ensuring that individuals experiencing mental health difficulties receive timely assistance.

The initiative marks a progressive step in the district’s ongoing efforts to build a more resilient and mentally healthy society. With this launch, Tawang has taken a proactive approach in addressing mental health challenges and fostering a supportive environment for all. (DIPRO)