Financial Literacy Week begins

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Itanagar branch organised the inaugural event of the Financial Literacy Week (FLW)-2025 at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here on Monday to promote women’s prosperity, in the presence of senior officials of banks, the NABARD and the SIDBI.

FLW has been a flagship initiative of the RBI since 2016, with each year focusing on a specific theme targeted at a particular segment of the population to promote financial literacy. “The 2025 theme, ‘Women’s Prosperity’, aligns with the broader goal of financial inclusion, ensuring that women gain access to financial services and products that can help them make informed decisions, responsible borrowing, improve their economic wellbeing and be financially independent,” the NABARD informed in a release.

The inaugural event, which was addressed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra via video conference, was attended by RBI General Manager Abhijit Majumdar, NABARD Deputy General Manager Sanjoy Mishra, and bankers of the state.

The banking fraternity discussed the collaborative efforts to step up financial literacy and banking services to the underserved communities in the state.Officials of RBI Itanagar gave a short audiovisual presentation on digitalisation, cyber hygiene and the need for following responsible practices while undertaking digital transactions.

Financial literacy posters were unveiled by the dignitaries and distributed to the bankers for displaying at the bank branches and ATM kiosks.

Throughout the week, various workshops, seminars, and outreach programmes will be conducted by the RBI and the bankers to educate people, especially women borrowers, SHG members and women entrepreneurs, on financial literacy topics.

“Later, the RBI general manager and other dignitaries flagged off two vehicles carrying various financial literacy messages to the districts of Arunachal Pradesh,” the release said.