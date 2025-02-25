Tawang  DTF meeting on health progs

TAWANG, 24 Feb: Tawang DC Kanki Darang chaired a District Task Force (DTF) meeting on key health programmes such as MDR, CDR, JAS, HMIS, RCH, and ANMOL at the DC office here on Monday.

Addressing the health officials, including DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, Medical Superintendent Dr Tenzin Kunga, Deputy MS Dr Thutan Tsering, DTCC DPO Dr Urgen Lhamu, NCD DPO Dr Sangey Thinlay,AYUSH DPO Dr Namgey Dakpa, among others, the DC emphasised the importance of such meetings in assessing achievements, evaluating services, and identifying challenges for future improvements.

He commended the dedicated efforts of the medical officers and supporting staff, acknowledging their crucial role in successfully implementing various health programmes in the district. He further noted that “the achievements of the District Health Society have been recognised at the state level, reflecting the team’s sincerity and commitment.”

Earlier, the DMO provided a detailed overview of the district’s health profile, covering aspects such as immunisation, antenatal check-ups, institutional birth promotion, and family planning initiatives.

The meeting included a series of presentations by programme officers, covering updates on malaria control, tuberculosis control, AIDS control, non-communicable diseases, maternal health, and progress of schemes like the CMAAY and the PM-JAY.

The meeting concluded with discussions on strategies to enhance healthcare delivery and overcome existing challenges, reinforcing the district’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare services for all. (DIPRO)