AI system to analyse MDR of 67 depts

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: The government of Arunachal Pradesh, embracing the future of technology, is taking a groundbreaking step by utilising artificial intelligence (AI) in governance for the very first time.

An advanced AI system has been developed to analyse the monthly development reports (MDR) submitted by 67 departments. This system generates comprehensive data analysis on the progress of key projects, government decisions, and the implementation of flagship schemes, the Panchayati Raj Department said in a release.

“Each department submits an MDR every month, providing updates on a wide range of subjects, such as the progress of important agendas of the state government, implementation of budget announcements, 24-point agenda announced by the government, important cabinet decisions, online services, e-office,” etc, the release said.

These MDRs are uploaded to a dedicated portal by the departments on the 7th day of every month, it said.

It said that the Al system thoroughly analyses each MDR and produces a detailed, analytical report for each of the topics.

“This AI-generated report is then used by the chief secretary during the monthly review meeting to monitor the performance of various schemes and projects.

“The Gen AI-driven MDR report not only serves as an essential tool for review meetings but will also aid in planning by providing an intuitive dashboard with visualisations, making monitoring user-friendly and dynamic for the administration.

“This initiative represents one of the first uses of Gen AI in governance and marks the beginning of AI integration in the functioning of the government in the Northeast. This smart solution is a pioneering step towards smarter governance,” the release said.