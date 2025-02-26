CoSAAP seeks review of pay anomalies, withdraws word ‘ransom’ used against Joram

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Tuesday sought “immediate review and recommendations of the high-level standing committee on pay scale matters/pay anomalies.”

CoSAAP secretary-general Gonya Riba said that the Centre is proposing to implement the 8th Pay Commission but the Arunachal government is yet to clear “the anomalies of the 7th Pay Commission.”

“The representations of various cadres of different departments are lying in the Finance Department for the last few years, like the Departments of Women and Child Development, Land, Forest, etc. In this regard the CoSAAP also submitted a representation to the chief secretary on 27/11/2024. But still nothing is happening,” he said. Further, he alleged that due to the delay in conducting DPC, many employees are bereft of the benefit.

“In 2018, the state government decided to conduct DPC twice a year. But DPC is pending in most of the departments. People are retiring and do not get the benefits which they deserve due to the delay in conducting DPC. We urge the government to look into it,” said Riba.

Meanwhile, the CoSAAP withdrew the word ‘ransom’ it used against former ANYA president Byabang Joram in a press statement issued on 6 February while condemning the alleged attack on TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club here, CoSAAP president Likha Tech informed that the decision was made after carefully reviewing the entire case and also respecting the appeal made by the ANYA and Joram.

“We withdraw the word ‘ransom’ used in our statement. It was used based on the initial ground report provided to us. There was no intention to harm anyone’s reputation,” Tech said.

However, he added that the CoSAAP’s stand is clear and it condemns the act of barging into the house of Dr Jini in the night.

“CoSAAP will always stand for the government employees if they are unduly harassed. In this case, entering private residence is condemnable,” said Tech.

However, he sought establishing a fact-finding committee to unearth the truth behind the allegation and counter allegation between Dr Jini and Joram. “A single-man fact-finding committee headed either by a deputy commissioner, or a retired or sitting judge should be constituted to unearth the truth. Both have made serious allegation against each other and people deserve to know the truth,” he said.