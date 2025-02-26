Entrepreneurship awareness prog

JOLLANG, 25 Feb: The Career Guidance and Placement Cell (CGPC) of Don Bosco College here, in collaboration with NIT Jote, organised an entrepreneurship awareness programme at the college on Tuesday.

The event was aimed at enlightening students about entrepreneurship’s role in economic development, and encouraging them to be job creators.

Addressing the participants, CGPC coordinator Dr Tenzing N Drangtzidar emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial skills in today’s competitive world.

Prof Mihir Kumar Shome spoke about the role of entrepreneurship in economic growth, and stressed on innovation, risk-taking and perseverance in building successful ventures. He urged the students to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset.

CGPC assistant coordinator Dr Raju Goyary also spoke.