Legal awareness prog for GBs held

PASIGHAT, 25 Feb: The East Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a legal awareness camp for the gaon burahs and gaon buris (GB) of Bilat block here on Monday.

During the programme, which was organised in collaboration with the Legal Aid Cell of the Apex Professional University (APU) here, advocate Tonning Pertin delivered a lecture on the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, highlighting the significance of village authorities in the administration of justice.

Advocate Taber Tamuk spoke on the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act of 2021 and the Amendment Act of 2022 & 2023, highlighting the key points of the Act and the functions of inter-village customary courts within the state’s legal framework.

More than 70 participants, including GBs of Bilat block, resource persons, advocates, members of the DLSA, and faculty members and students of APUattended the programme. (DIPRO)