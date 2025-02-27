Governor highlights Arunachal’s investment potentials

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: Governor K.T Parnaik highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s investment potentials at the ETNow Business Conclave & Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conclave, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh remains the only state in the region unaffected by terrorism, enabling aggressive developmental initiatives.

He highlighted the key infrastructure advancements, including the expansion of road networks to the ‘First Villages’ and the provision of 4G connectivity.

Parnaik said that Hindi is widely spoken in Arunachal Pradesh, facilitating seamless communication for businesses.

The Governor described Arunachal Pradesh as a land of unparalleled natural beauty, making tourism one of its core economic drivers. He highlighted the diverse tourism opportunities, including eco-tourism, religious tourism, and adventure tourism, positioning the sector as a vibrant avenue for entrepreneurship and partnerships.

Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh has a capacity of generating 58,000 mw of hydropower, nearly 40 percent of India’s total hydropower potential.

“Several projects are operational or under construction, including the Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project (2880 MW), one of India’s largest. Once fully commissioned, these projects are expected to generate over Rs. 10,000 crore in annual revenue,” he said.

The Governor praised the tribal communities for their commitment to environmental conservation, underscoring Arunachal Pradesh’s status as a green state.

He also highlighted the ease-of-doing-business initiatives undertaken by the state government during the conclave.

The Governor shared the government’s initiatives that balance development with sustainability, including streamlined land acquisition policies and a single-window clearance system for businesses.

He assured the business leaders that Arunachal Pradesh offers vast opportunities for investment and collaboration.

On the occasion, the Governor also presented awards to distinguished business leaders and organizations for their excellence in leadership and outstanding contributions across various sectors, including education. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)