Workshop on preservation of indigenous priesthood culture

LIKABALI, 26 Feb: The indigenous affairs department, in collaboration with the Lower Siang district administration, organized a workshop on the “Preservation of Indigenous Priesthood Culture” at the Central Kargu Gamgi Hall in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap, speaking on the occasion, stated that “similar workshops and innovative initiatives need to be carried out in the state to protect and encourage the indigenous faith and practices of the people.” He further emphasized that the priesthood institution must embrace the dynamics of society “so that it survives the test of time.”

Rakshap also advocated for simplifying the institution by removing unnecessary complexities, making it more accessible to followers without compromising its core values and ideologies.

“A priest needs to follow certain ethics and maintain a healthy lifestyle by virtue of being the guardian of the important institution of indigenous faith and practices. They should reciprocate the humble efforts undertaken by the government to provide them with a better environment in which they can grow and sustain within the dynamism of human civilization,” he added.

He further stated, “We need to move beyond the stereotypes of the priesthood institution of older generations

and assimilate certain practices that align with the needs and demands of the present time.”

Terming the Nyibus as the most revered members of society, district medical officer Dr. Nyage Geyi noted that “the roles of priesthood culture and medical sciences are two distinct paths, both working toward the general welfare of society.” He discouraged exorbitant ritual expenses prescribed by some priests, stating that these should be amended and minimized to make them more affordable for all sections of society.

Earlier, district art & culture officer and district nodal officer Augusti Jamoh outlined the purpose and importance of the workshop. He also presented a brief report on the activities undertaken by the indigenous affairs department in the district.

A large number of indigenous Nyibus from all corners of the district participated in the workshop, benefiting from the deliberations shared by the senior resource persons and the live demonstrations of ritual practices by Galo priests.

The workshop focused on important subjects, such as ‘Erap Gaanam,’ ‘Rokbu-Roklap Beenam,’ ‘Rogsin Kognam,’ and ‘Agam Laayap,’ which are essential rituals performed by the priests on various occasions to mediate human affairs with the divine, particularly for warding off malevolent forces and seeking blessings from gods and goddesses. (DIPRO)