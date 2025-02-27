Highway connecting all districts of Arunachal to be completed soon: Rijiju

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Trans-Arunachal Highway, which will connect all 26 district headquarters of the state, is nearing completion.

The union parliamentary affairs and minority affairs minister was addressing a programme on the occasion of Nyokum Yullo at Boasimla in Kamle district.

“The Trans-Arunachal Highway, which is nearing completion, will seamlessly connect all district headquarters of the state, enhancing accessibility and boosting development,” Rijiju said.

Underscoring the Centre’s commitment to Arunachal Pradesh, the minister said that the government has sanctioned the Rs. 42,000 crore Frontier Highway project, a landmark initiative and the first of its kind in India at such a large scale.

Rijiju last week said that the Arunachal Frontier Highway, which will connect 12 districts along the India-China boundary, will be a “game changer” for the border areas of the northeastern state.

He credited this ambitious project to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister added that the Centre’s continued focus on the state would foster connectivity, progress, and cultural recognition on a national stage. (PTI)