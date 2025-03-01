Anjaw KVK SAC chalks out annual action plan

METENGLIANG, 28 Feb: The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) was organised at the KVK office here on Thursday.

During the meeting, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal presented the annual progress report of 2024, highlighting the various activities and achievements of the KVK over the past year.

This was followed by presentation of the annual action plan for 2025-26 by subject matter specialists K Naveen (agronomy), ) Satveer Yadav (horticulture), Pooja Singnale (home science), Dr S Peter (agricultural economics), and Ugarsain (land and water management).

While reviewing the action plan, Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR-RC Head Prof L Wangchu, Hayuliang ADC Julity Mihu, District Horticulture Officer Bami Koyu, Subdivisional Agriculture Officer Mennya Ete, ArSLM Block Mission Manager Ashen Chaitom and ArSLM block coordinator Bami Kri offered recommendations for modifications on newly released varieties, soil testing map of Anjaw and food processing (fruits) to enhance the impact of KVK initiatives.

Progressive farmer Terenso Chaiton spoke about his experience of learning new things from KVK scientists and implementing the learnings in his fields.

Progressive farmers Jijolum Chaitom, Ajumlu Bilaiand Promila Malo, and KVK staffers also participated in the meeting.