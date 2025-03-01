APIC conducts workshop on RTI awareness

KHONSA, 28 Feb: A workshop on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, aimed at empowering citizens to access government information, ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance, was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) at the DC’s conference hall here in Tirap district on Friday.

PIOs, APIOs, HoDs, administrative officers and other officials concerned attended the workshop.

SCIC Jarken Gamlin emphasised the role of all stakeholders in ensuring the smooth flow of information to applicants under the Act, and advised information seekers to be practical in seeking information.

“Information should be sought with a good intention and not for extortion. One has to use this right responsibly,” he added.

Further, he said that “a case may be disposed off ex parte if the appellant fails to be present at the time of hearing without giving prior information of their absence whatsoever.” He also suggested to the PIOs that while delegating someone to appear before the court of the SIC, the matter in question may be thoroughly briefed beforehand to avoid wasting the court’s valuable time. He further said that “the flow of information is made easier today; it can be shared electronically via email, WhatsApp,etc.”

SIC Khopey Thalley briefed on specific sections of the RTI Act, and highlighted major court rulings that have shaped its implementation over the years.

State Information Commissioner Dani Gambo delivered a presentation on practical issues pertaining to execution of RTI and how to deal with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Khonsa DC (i/c) Tana Bapu underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in governance through the RTI Act. He urged officials from various departments to gain a thorough understanding of the Act and its guidelines. (DIPRO)