Training prog on spl vendor development and e-tendering

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Guwahati (Assam)-based National Small Industries Corporation’s (NSIC) Northeast zonal head office, in association with the Arunachal Pradesh Micro & Small Industries Development Association (APMSIDA), organised a training programme on ‘Special vendor development programme and e-tendering’ at the DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

The main objective of the programme was to raise awareness about the central public procurement policy (CPPP) and the Government E-Marketing (GeM) portals, and to provide a clear idea of the e-tendering process on the portals.

Around 60 entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs participated in the programme.

Attending the programme, NSSHO-NSIC Senior Branch Manager Peter Thawngneihchina enlightened the participants about the CPPP and encouraged them to register themselves on the CPP and the GeMportals.

NHPC General Manager (Electrical) Dr BD Moharana encouraged MSE units registered under the MSME to participate in the tendering process, while NHPC SM (Finance) Navin Kumar Sah delivered a presentation on e-tendering process under the CPPP and the GeM.

APMSIDA general secretary Hinium Takung also spoke.

NHPC Manager (Mechanical) Pritabas Mondal and APMSIDA president Lindum Rana were also present.