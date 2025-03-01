Interstate drug peddler arrested

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: The East Siang police have arrested a drug peddler from Assam and seized approximately 30.72 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding an individual engaged in illicit sale of narcotics, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the East Siang police conducted a swift operation. The accused, Nani Rana Saikia, a resident of Murkong Selek in Assam, was arrested in Ruksin by an ADS team comprising Ruksin PS OC Sub-Inspector Igel Lollen, Sille-Oyan PS OC Sub-Inspector Y Lomri, and other personnel from the police station. The operation was carried out under the guidance of ADS in-charge, DSP Ayup Boko.

A case [u/s 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered at the Ruksin police station in this regard.