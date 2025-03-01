Keyi Panyor DC issues dist’s first trade licence online

YACHULI, 28 Feb: Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta issued the district’s first trade licence online through the single-window EODB portal to a local entrepreneur in a function here on Friday.

The online single-window EODB portal is a step towards ease of doing business and good governance in the state. The applicants do not have to travel to the DC office henceforth to apply for new trade licence as they can do it from their homes through computers or mobile phones by logging in to the website www.eodb.arunachal.gov.in.

Renewal of trade licences issued on the offline mode can also be done via the same online portal. However, for any trade licence related assistances, the people can visit the office of the department of trade & commerce department, where all the officials have been well-trained for smooth and efficient delivery of public services via the EODB portal.

Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, CO Sylvia Koyu, and officials of the trade & commerce department were present at the function.