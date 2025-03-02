Sonam Zomba wins at MFN

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 1 Mar: Sonam Zomba won her first international fight via second round technical knockout (TKO) in the strawweight category against Singapore’s Shi Yin Tan in the 16th edition of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) held on Saturday at the Siri Fort Stadium in Delhi.

“I am proud of my coach, family and supporters that I have made it in my first international fight,” said Zomba,

a strawweight pro mixed martial arts (MMA) champion hailing from Jang village in Tawang district. She is affiliated with Bidang MMA Fitness, based in Guwahati (Assam).

Zomba had earlier won in the 13th edition of the MFN in the straw weight category at the Noida Indoor Stadium in 2023 by a knockout.

In July 2022, she won two gold medals in MMA and striking MMA, in events held in Delhi by the All India MMA Federation.