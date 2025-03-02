APESA demands action over Mechukha incident

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Strongly condemning the recent assault on PHE&WS Junior Engineers Peli Basar and Kento Angu in Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district by a mob led by Sange Chukla and engineer Tenzing Chukla, the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) has urged the state government to take strong and deterrent action to ensure that justice prevails for the victims.

In a letter to the chief minister, the APESA demanded booking the assaulters under the BNS, and sought invocation of more appropriate sections, “as Sections 333, 115(2), 3(5) and 3 registered in the FIR are too lenient.”

The association also sought an investigation into the matter by a special investigation team led by an officer with a minimum rank of DIGP, “as it appears that there is lack of due seriousness of actions on the part of the Mechukha police station officer-in-charge in investigating the case.”

It also demanded that “an Act in line with the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2019 has to be enacted through legislation.”

The APESA requested that action be initiated to prevent such incidents from recurring, and to ensure that the culprits are punished after a thorough and unbiased investigation.