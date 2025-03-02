ITANAGAR 1 Mar: The Itanagar Cycling Club(ICC), in collaboration with the women & child development department and the women police station here, is organising a women’s bicycle rally to mark the International Women’s Day on 8 March.

This will be the 4th women’s bicycling rallyorganised by the ICC. The event is supported by the police under its ‘Police Ajin’ initiative.

The rally will start from Zero Point Tinali and end at IG Park.

For more queries and the form for participation, one may contact the organisers at 9366641042.