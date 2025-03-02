ArSRLM convenes strategic review meeting

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: In an effort to bolster employment opportunities for rural youths, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) recently hosted a strategic review meeting with its empanelled project implementing agencies (PIA).

The gathering focused on assessing the current placement status of candidates trained under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), and devising strategies to improve job placement outcomes across Arunachal Pradesh.

The session was chaired by ArSRLM CEO Sangeeta Yirang and Skills COO Ruzing Bellai. Both underscored that while skill training is essential, the true measure of success of the DDU-GKY lies in achieving effective placement outcomes for trained candidates.

To acknowledge and motivate the efforts of the PIAs, the CEO and the COO honoured agencies that demonstrated satisfactory job placement efforts.

The ArSRLM reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening skill development and employment linkages to ensure that rural youths benefit from sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“The mission is dedicated to empowering rural poor youths into an economically independent and globally relevant workforce,” it stated in a release.