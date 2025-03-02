HU conducts seminar to mark Science Day

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Himalayan University (HU) here organised a national seminar on the topic ‘Empowering Indian youths for global leadership in science and innovation for Viksit Bharat’ to mark the National Science Day on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Botanical Survey of India Scientist-D Dr Krishna Chowlu delivered a talk on her experience in research, while HU’s civil engineering faculty member Dr Ngangom Robertson spoke on the application of remote sensing technology in various fields.

HU Registrar Vijay Tripathi, computer science faculty member Biki Kumar Rai, and English faculty member Ganesh also spoke on the occasion.

Various competitive events, including quiz competition, among the students were organised in group and individual levels, and prizes were distributed to the winners.