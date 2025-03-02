Outreach prog on solid waste mgmt

AALO, 1 Mar: A five-day outreach programme on solid waste management was conducted at 10 gram panchayats of Bagra circle in West Siang district from 24-28 February.

Bagra Circle Officer Jumi Ete, along with officials of the PHE&WS and UD&H departments and the ArSRLM visited and conducted the programme in Doji Jeko, Takpu Bagra, Lipu Bagra, Higi Bagra, Angu, Pushi Doke, Pigi Moli, Jeyi Bagra, Beye and Ngomdir.

The programme was attended by GBs, panchayat leaders, members of SHGs and CBOs, and villagers. They were made aware of solid waste management, and were encouraged to make their villages clean and beautiful by conducting cleanliness drives, using dustbins, recycling waste, and eradicating diseases. (DIPRO)