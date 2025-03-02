Hundreds participate in Subansiri Marathon

DAPORIJO, 1 Mar: Over 200 runners participated in the first Subansiri Marathon from Lida to Dumporijo (14 kms) in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

The event was organised to promote a clean, healthy and drug-free society.

Land Management Minister Balo Raja, who flagged off the race,

highlighted the importance of sports in keeping the youths engaged in productive activities and away from drug abuse.

Urban Development Secretary Nyali Ete expressed appreciation for the efforts of the organisers in bringing the community together for a noble cause, while DC Tasso Gambo emphasised the need for collective action toward a cleaner and drug-free district.

The marathon saw good response from runners of all age groups. (DIPRO)