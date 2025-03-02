RD&PR secy inspects worksites in Leparada

BASAR, 1 Mar: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop inspected various worksites in more than 20 GPCs in Basar and Tirbin circles during a two-day visit to Leparada district from 28 February to 1 March.

The secretary also convened a review meeting with all the officials of the RD and the PR departments at the DC’s conference hall here, in the presence of RD Project Director Ejum Angu, to assess the performance of the two departments.

She visited Deke village and inspected the Gako cluster farming in Tirbin circle to assess the activities taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0.

While interacting with the beneficiary of the project, the secretary expressed satisfaction over proper utilisation of government assistance and assured to initiate more such programmes for the remaining eligible beneficiaries.

Swaroop also visited “the 3% state own revenue (LSDG) Pagi village,” the DIPRO informed in a release.

Interacting with members of SHGs involved in piggery, poultry, fishery, and cluster farming, she gave assurance that the marketing chain would be localised through the departments concerned on successful completion of the projects.

Angu, along with all BDOs, EO (RE) and panchayat technical assistants accompanied the secretary during her visit to the worksites, the DIPRO informed.