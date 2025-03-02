Kammuk bridge construction work in Siang begins

BOLENG, 1 Mar: The construction of the Kammuk bridge over the Siang river at the confluence of the Simang and the Siang rivers commenced in Siang district on Saturday.

Once completed, the bridge will serve as a vital connectivity link between Rasing Babo and Siang district headquarters Boleng, significantly enhancing transportation and economic opportunities in the region.

The bridge construction commencement ceremony was organised by Itanagar-based RTT Enterprises, the project contractor, in the presence of representatives from the Dosing Rasing Bane Kebang (DRBK), DSWS, and RBK, along with local officials and community members.

Speaking at the event, representatives from the DRBK, DSWS, and RBK highlighted the socioeconomic significance of the project and acknowledged the efforts of RTT Enterprises “in taking the first step toward realising the crucial infrastructure.”

The local community expressed optimism about the timely execution of the project, “as improved connectivity

will facilitate better access to essential services, and create employment opportunities.”

With construction activities set to begin immediately, all stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring smooth and timely completion of the project, while maintaining environmental and safety standards. (DIPRO)