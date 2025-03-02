Nissai Wangsa Saham crowned Mrs TCL-2025

KHONSA, 1 Mar: Nissai Wangsa Saham from Longding district was crowned Mrs TCL-2025 in a glittering function at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Friday night.

Khoancha Tekwa and Tumcha Rangyang were declared the first and second runner-up, respectively.

They were crowned by Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, and MLAs Nyabi Jini Dirchi and Chakat Aboh.

The panel of judges included IPR Deputy Director Denhang Bosai, advocate Anita Lego Wangpan, CA Laxmi Pandiyar, DDSE KC Lowangcha, and TGT Motwan Kitnya.

The event was organised by a committee headed by its president Wiwan Wangsu Ramra.

The event was attended by, among others, MLA Wanglam Sawin, Khonsa ADC Tana Bapu, Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho, and NWA chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong. (DIPRO)