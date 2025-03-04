AAPDA team secures 1st position in group dance competition

8th All India Conference of the Deaf

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Deaf Association (AAPDA) team, which participated in the group dance competition at the 8th All India Conference of the Deaf, won the first position in the event held in Delhi from 28 February to 2 March.

Informing this in a press release on Monday, AAPDA general secretary Tarh Tamar said, “We are thrilled and proud of our team’s achievement. This victory is not just recognition of our team’s talent but also a milestone in our journey to promote inclusivity and empowerment of the deaf community in Arunachal Pradesh.”

“We urge the state government to provide us with necessary infrastructure, resources, and support to help our members reach their full potential,” he said.