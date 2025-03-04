Miss AAPSU contestants clear 1,700 kgs of waste

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: Contestants of the Miss AAPSU-2025 pageant cleaned up a stretch of the Yagamso river inside IG Park here on Monday, clearing approximately 1,700 kilograms of waste.

The event, held to commemorate the World Wildlife Day, was organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Miss AAPSU organising team, with support from the Itanagar Smart City.

Speaking to reporters at the cleanup site, AAPSU women cell general secretary and Miss AAPSU organising chairperson Khoda Yallam highlighted the value of hands-on learning for the 28 contestants representing diverse tribes from across Arunachal Pradesh. “We wanted these young women to step into the reality of environmental challenges,” she said.

“By cleaning the Yagamso river themselves, they’re not just participants in a pageant – they’re gaining a deeper understanding of why our rivers matter and how they can inspire others to protect them,” she said.

“We believe it’s vital for these young women, who are poised to become influential figures in our society, to understand firsthand the challenges of environmental degradation and the importance of river conservation,” Yallam said.

“This initiative is also a vibrant prelude to the upcoming AAPSU inter-tribe festival, showcasing our commitment to both cultural celebration and environmental responsibility,” she said.

Yallam highlighted the powerful platform beauty queens possess, adding, “These young women are more than just pageant hopefuls; they’re potential influencers who can reach communities across the state.

By tying environmental conservation to this platform, we’re showing that beauty and responsibility go hand in hand. It’s a small effort, but it proves what we can do together for our rivers.”

AAPSU art & culture secretary and YMCR convener Kanku Kabak expressed her gratitude to the Miss AAPSU team for their enthusiastic involvement and for prioritising environmental consciousness in this year’s pageant.

“We are truly encouraged that the Miss AAPSU competition is integrating environmental conservation as a key judging parameter. This progressive step is truly commendable and sets a new benchmark for responsible pageantry,” she said.

Kabak further urged the contestants, and the wider community, to adopt sustainable practices, stating, “Embracing cleanliness in our daily lives, along with the principles of reuse, reduce, and recycle, and implementing waste segregation at home are crucial steps towards mitigating pollution and safeguarding our precious environment for future generations.”

AAPSU women wing president Ponung Darang and convener Techi Tannu also attended the event.