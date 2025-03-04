APJEWA demands fair investigation into JEs assault case

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Junior Engineers Welfare Association (APJEWA) has in a representation to the home minister demanded a fast-track, fair and impartial inquiry into the recent incident involving the assault on PHE&WS Junior Engineers (JE) Peli Basar and Kento Angu in Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district.

Terming the incident barbaric, the APJEWA stated that the incident “shows a disturbing pattern of targeting junior engineers working in the state government.”

“The APJEWA strongly condemns this incident and demands a fair and impartial inquiry into the case. We urge the responsible authorities to take strict action against the persons involved in this case and set a strong precedent to prevent such incidents in the near future,” it added.

The association also sought strict action against the erring police officials of Mechukha police station, claiming that “despite repeated filling of FIRs by the victims, the police did not take cognisance of the case for 10 days after the incident.”

The APJEWA further stated that it would be compelled to resort to democratic action in case justice is not delivered to the victims and the accused remain unpunished.