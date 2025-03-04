NIT Jote participates in IInvenTiv-2025

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: NIT Jote participated in IInvenTiv-2025, the country’s largest R&D fair, organised by the education ministry, at IIT Madras in Tamil Nadu.

The fair was organised from 27 February to 1 March. Representative from IITs, NITs, IIScs, IISERs, and other top 50 NIRF-ranked premier institutes participated in the fair.

From the NIT Jote, its Director Prof Mohan Vithalrao Aware, Biotechnology Department Assistant Professor Dr Pallabi Kalita Hui, and students Tanzim Nishad (biotechnology department) and Supratim Saha (mechanical engineering department) participated. The NIT Jote exhibited herbal skincare solutions, including antibacterial and anti-cancer moisturisers, and turmeric-infused lip balm as part of their innovative exhibition.

During the fair, industries from across India were invited to view the research projects presented by the participating teams. The objective was to enable technology transfer from the research labs to industry and solve real-world problems.