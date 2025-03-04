IFJ publishes annual report on journalists and media staff killed

PARIS/BRUSSEL, 3 Mar: The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has published its 34th annual report on journalists and media staff killed, covering the year 2024.

The report documents the deaths of 122 media professionals across the world, including 14 women journalists. The federation called for the member states of the United Nations to urgently adopt the IFJ-led international convention on the safety and independence of journalists in order to end impunity for the killings of journalists worldwide.

“This year marks one of the deadliest for journalists, with Palestine being by far the most dangerous country for the second year in a row. Despite our repeated calls and warnings, Israel has continued the massacre of journalists in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. Israel’s crimes against journalists must not remain unpunished,” said IFJ President Dominique Pradalié.

The mortality rate among journalists in the Middle East and the Arab world was terrible in 2024, reaching a total of 77. Most of these deaths were due to the war in Gaza, as well as in Lebanon. “Yet we should also remember the many media professionals murdered elsewhere in the world in 2024: 22 journalists were killed in Asia-Pacific, ten in Africa, nine in the Americas, and four in Europe,” it said.