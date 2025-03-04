Tourism stakeholders visit Delhi, UP

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: Seven tourism stakeholders from Tirap district and eight from Longding district, including tour operators, homestay operators, travel guides, and travel writers are on a familiarisation tour to UP and Delhi.

The nine-day tour, being organised by the state tourism department under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, was flagged off on 1 March.

The stakeholders visited the Arunachal Geographical Indication Mahotsav in Delhi, organised to celebrate the 20 GI registered products of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat initiative was launched by the prime minister on 31 December last year. “As per the programme, every state/UT is paired with another state/UT in India for reciprocal interaction between the people.

Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya are the partner states of Arunachal, and the programme aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different states and UTs in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding among them, and for networking opportunities for the stakeholders in our state,” the tourism department informed in a release.

A familiarisation tour to Meghalaya is also in the offing for the Yuva Tourism Club members from Kibithoo, Taksing, Mechukha, Longding and Anini this month, it said.