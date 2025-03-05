ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence here, in collaboration with Arunodaya University, Naharlagun, is organising ‘Fit India Women’s Week’ from 3 to 9 March at the university as part of the International Women’s Day celebration.

The initiative aligns with the national Fit India Movement and aims to promote health and fitness among women, and to empower women through a series of activities.

The weeklong celebration will feature an array of fitness-driven awareness programmes tailored to inspire and educate women to lead an active, safe and healthy lifestyle.

Key events include a programme on diet and nutrition, sports and fitness activities, self-defence and martial arts training, a debate competition to promote knowledge on women, a mental health and wellness programme, and yoga sessions.