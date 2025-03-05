YAZALI, 4 Mar: International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Chullyu village here in Keyi Panyor district on Tuesday, with the theme ‘March forward: From promises to progress’.

The event, which witnessed the participation of over 60 women, was organised by the NABARD’s district development manager (DDM) office, Ziro, in collaboration with World Vision India, at the community hall in Chullyu.

Addressing the participants, NABARD DDM Dr Lalit Maurya highlighted the significance of IWD and the crucial role women play in the society’s development. “Organising the event in a rural setting, rather than in an urban area, is a strategic effort to extend the NABARD’s outreach to remote communities, ensuring that its initiatives benefit women in interior regions,” he said.

Dr Maurya elaborated the NABARD’s self-help group-bank linkage programme, initiated in 1992, and various capacity-building initiatives aimed at strengthening SHGs for sustainable livelihoods and market integration. He also outlined the NABARD’s diverse women-centric programmes designed to enhance financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

The programme was attended also by KVK Head Dr Hage Munth, PC Tiwari, Risso Maya, Bengia Menia, SHG members, and women farmers associated with NABARD-supported tribal development projects in Yazali.

Dr Munth underscored the importance of empowering rural women through education, skill development and social protection, and urged them to participate in leadership roles. She reassured the women farmers present that “KVK Yachuli remains committed to supporting you with guidance on innovative agricultural practices.”

Tiwari in his address commended the role played by women in the development of the state, and encouraged them to continue contributing to the state’s social and economic progress.