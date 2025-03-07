BJP pays last respects to party leader

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The state BJP paid last respects to its dedicated party leader and incumbent BLC president of Booth No 41, Nirjuli, Gyamar Kuka, who died recently.

Late Kuka is survived by his wife, four daughters, and two sons.

Born in Buka-II village in Kimin circle on 5 September, 1977, late Kuka was the chairman of the Pare Project Land Affected Welfare Committee, adviser to the Nirjuli CRC and finance secretary of the Higya Welfare Society.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong paid floral tribute to Kuka, who served the party in various capacities for many years.

“His unwavering commitment and contributions to the party will be remembered forever by the BJP,” Moyong said.

The state BJP president also met with the family members of late Kaku.

The party also conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.