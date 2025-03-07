Workshop on child rights and POCSO Act

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Mar: Forty-one government officers, comprising civil service officers, police personnel, medical officers and educators from the education department, on Thursday participated in a workshop on child rights and the POCSO Act, conducted at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing the knowledge and sensitivity of the officials and educators in handling child rights-related cases, ensuring a safer environment for children across Arunachal Pradesh. The training involved interactive sessions, case discussions, and legal guidance, equipping the participants with the necessary tools to effectively prevent, report and address violations of child rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya highlighted the various cases handled by the commission in safeguarding child rights, and stressed the importance of prompt intervention, legal awareness, and coordinated institutional support in protecting vulnerable children.

APSCPCR legal adviser and resource person Binni Nyaruce provided an in-depth legal perspective on the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, outlining its key provisions, recent developments, and the role of stakeholders in ensuring effective implementation.

ATI Director Pate Marik in his address reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to capacity building and conducting awareness programmes that strengthen the enforcement of child protection laws.