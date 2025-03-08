CRPF installs solar streetlights in village

PANIDURIA, 7 Mar: The 36th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) installed four solar streetlights in Old Paniduria village in Tirap district under its civic action programme.

36 Bn CRPF Commandant Lamkhokam Lhoujem formally handed over the solar streetlights to the villagers on Friday. The CRPF’s initiative aims to address the practical need for lighting in remote areas.

The village chief and the gaon burah expressed appreciation for the efforts of the 36 Bn CRPF in restoring peace and harmony in the region, and expressed hope that the CRPF would carry out more such programmes in the future.

Such initiatives of the CRPF not only bring much-needed infrastructure to the village but also strengthen the bond of trust between the security forces and the local community. (DIPRO)