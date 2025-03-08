NABARD celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

ROING, 7 Mar: The NABARD DDM office celebrated International Women’s Day here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday, in collaboration with NGO AMYAA.

Addressing the participants, EAC Nikita Panggam said that gender equality should be taught to everyone and parents should give equal importance to both male and female child. “There should not be any discrimination in the name of gender as women today are equally as proficient as men,” Panggam said.

NABARD AGM Nitya Mili said that, “from frontline workers to business heads to mothers keeping homes running amidst testing times, this day we are committed to show our appreciation to them for the incredible things they do.”

Mili also informed about social security schemes such as the PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, and the APY, and explained the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for the betterment of girl children in the country.

The AMYAA president apprised the participants of the interventions made by the AMYAA in promoting women SHGs and entrepreneurs.

“Women empowerment should not only be in books but should be felt and experienced in its true spirit,” he said.

SHG members Zerine Linggi and Gagan Dai also spoke.

Among others, ArSRLM BMM Nekuk Pertin, SBI LDM Utpal Wailong, AMYAA chairman RK Paul Chawang, and members of various SHGs of the district participated in the celebration, which was themed ‘March forward: From promises to progress’.